Judge denies Tulsa Little League team's petition after COVID-19 disqualification

TULSA, Okla. — A Pennsylvania judge ruled Tuesday that the Tulsa Little League team wouldn't get reinstated after its petition against Little League Baseball.

The team had been disqualified from the Little League World Series Southwest Regional Championship earlier this month after their coach Sam Treat tested positive for COVID-19.

Treat got tested again at a local urgent care facility and tested negative.

The team petitioned to be put back into the tournament.

"While this Court is not unsympathetic to the manner in which they were disqualified, neither Tulsa nor Needville have earned their place in Williamsport."

Tulsa Little League's lawsuit claimed that the Little League World Series facilities in Texas weren't following proper COVID-19 protocol, and still disqualified teams despite false-positive tests.

Needville, Texas's Little League chapter also joined the Tulsa chapter's lawsuit and was denied reinstatement.

The Little League World Series starts Thursday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

