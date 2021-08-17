Casting call for 'major motion picture' in Oklahoma looking for men with shaggy hair

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Have you been waiting to take advantage of that shaggy mop on top of your head?

A "major motion picture" filming in Oklahoma put out a casting call on Monday for men with shaggy hair to be a part of upcoming scenes.

Candidates also have to have a suit size of 46 or smaller to attend a costume fitting as early as next week in Bartlesville.

Filming is taking place in Pawhuska, one of a handful of Oklahoma cities where Martin Scorsese's film "Killers of the Flower Moon" has been being shot.

This casting call doesn't specify what the film is, but does say candidates for these new roles cannot have appeared in this film already.

Here are the appearance guidelines to fit the roles filmmakers are looking for:

Since the film takes place in the 1920s, all men must have a natural hair color and cannot have close-cropped, faded or shaved sides of the head. Modern-day fade hairstyles cannot be used. Men with facial hair are fine, as long as they are willing to have their facial hair altered by the hairstylists on the film. This could mean shaving beards or mustaches and trimming them accordingly. Freihofer Casting

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma.

See pay information and how to apply for the roles here.

