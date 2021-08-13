Tulsa City Council to discuss potential mask rules in special meeting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council scheduled a meeting for Monday to discuss mask-wearing in the city, according to the special meeting agenda released Friday afternoon.

The agenda mentions multiple health and COVID-19-related ordinances to be discussed during the meeting.

Tulsa's mask ordinance expired April 31, and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said last week that he had no plans to put a new order in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

