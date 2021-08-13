Tulsa City Council to discuss potential mask rules in special meeting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council scheduled a meeting for Monday to discuss mask-wearing in the city, according to the special meeting agenda released Friday afternoon.
The agenda mentions multiple health and COVID-19-related ordinances to be discussed during the meeting.
Tulsa's mask ordinance expired April 31, and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said last week that he had no plans to put a new order in place.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Trending Stories:
- The Boat the Internet Built: 'SV Seeker' enters the Tulsa Port of Catoosa Thursday
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Oklahoma parents file lawsuit against state, Gov. Stitt over school mask mandate ban
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- 'Killers of the Flower Moon' role for Brendan Fraser attracts support for longtime actor
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter