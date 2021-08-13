Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa City Council to discuss potential mask rules in special meeting

items.[0].image.alt
dogsbylori
Tulsa skyline
Posted at 5:22 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 18:41:36-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Council scheduled a meeting for Monday to discuss mask-wearing in the city, according to the special meeting agenda released Friday afternoon.

The agenda mentions multiple health and COVID-19-related ordinances to be discussed during the meeting.

Tulsa's mask ordinance expired April 31, and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said last week that he had no plans to put a new order in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7