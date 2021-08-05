City of Tulsa to hold first COVID-19 update since mask order ended

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Thursday that it plans to hold its first COVID-19 news conference since the city's mask order expired.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart will hold the virtual news conference Friday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge again in the county and throughout Oklahoma.
Since the city's last news conference on April 29, 129 more people have died from COVID-19 in Tulsa County as of Aug. 4.
There have been 8,595 new cases in that timespan, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Thursday's news conference will include several local hospital leaders as guests, according to the city:
- Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis Health System CEO
- Dr. Guy Sneed, Hillcrest Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer
- Dr. Mousumi Som, OSU Medical Center Chief of Staff
- Jeff Nowlin, Ascension St. John CEO
- Dr. Anuj Malik, Ascension St. John Infectious Disease Medical Director
2 News Oklahoma will take you to the virtual news conference LIVE on Friday at 12 p.m.
