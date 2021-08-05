City of Tulsa to hold first COVID-19 update since mask order ended

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Thursday that it plans to hold its first COVID-19 news conference since the city's mask order expired.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart will hold the virtual news conference Friday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge again in the county and throughout Oklahoma.

Since the city's last news conference on April 29, 129 more people have died from COVID-19 in Tulsa County as of Aug. 4.

There have been 8,595 new cases in that timespan, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Thursday's news conference will include several local hospital leaders as guests, according to the city:

Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis Health System CEO

Dr. Guy Sneed, Hillcrest Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Mousumi Som, OSU Medical Center Chief of Staff

Jeff Nowlin, Ascension St. John CEO

Dr. Anuj Malik, Ascension St. John Infectious Disease Medical Director

Tulsa Health Department A look at the Tulsa Health Department's COVID-19 Daily New Active Case Rates map showing the rate of new cases by zip code. April 28, 2021 vs. Aug. 4, 2021.

Zip Code Risk Level Guidance via Tulsa Health Department:

Green - Low Risk Guidance English | Spanish

Yellow - Moderate Risk Guidance English | Spanish

Orange - High Risk Guidance English | Spanish

Red - Severe Risk Guidance English | Spanish

Dark Red - Extremely Severe Risk Guidance English | Spanish

