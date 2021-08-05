Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

City of Tulsa to hold first COVID-19 update since mask order ended

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks with the media following a news conference as work continues on an excavation of a potential unmarked mass grave from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, at Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum
Posted at 11:40 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 12:50:00-04

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced Thursday that it plans to hold its first COVID-19 news conference since the city's mask order expired.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart will hold the virtual news conference Friday as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge again in the county and throughout Oklahoma.

MORE >>> TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: Cases in Tulsa County, Oklahoma rising

Since the city's last news conference on April 29, 129 more people have died from COVID-19 in Tulsa County as of Aug. 4.

There have been 8,595 new cases in that timespan, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Thursday's news conference will include several local hospital leaders as guests, according to the city:

  • Dr. Cliff Robertson, Saint Francis Health System CEO
  • Dr. Guy Sneed, Hillcrest Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer
  • Dr. Mousumi Som, OSU Medical Center Chief of Staff
  • Jeff Nowlin, Ascension St. John CEO
  • Dr. Anuj Malik, Ascension St. John Infectious Disease Medical Director

2 News Oklahoma will take you to the virtual news conference LIVE on Friday at 12 p.m.

DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app or LIKE 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook to watch the live stream.

Active COVID-19 case rate in Tulsa County
A look at the Tulsa Health Department's COVID-19 Daily New Active Case Rates map showing the rate of new cases by zip code. April 28, 2021 vs. Aug. 4, 2021.

Zip Code Risk Level Guidance via Tulsa Health Department:

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7