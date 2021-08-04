Casting Call: 'Killers of the Flower Moon' crew looks to cast 1920s U.S. Marshals

TULSA, Okla. — An urgent casting call went out Tuesday for men looking to appear in the upcoming Martin Scorsese film "Killers of the Flower Moon" being shot in Oklahoma.
Filmmakers are looking for Caucasian men ages 25-60 to play 1920s U.S. Marshals for scenes in the movie.
Prospective cast members will be needed Sunday in Tulsa then Tuesday and Wednesday Pawhuska.
Anyone submitting must have open availability on all three days.
There is a possibility the men will be needed August 16 and other dates, if available.
The persons selected for the scenes must be able and willing to attend a costume fitting in Bartlesville, this week. Fittings take approximately 2 hours and will be scheduled during business hours.
Pay is a guarantee of $100/day for up to 10 hours. Anything over 8 hours will incur overtime.
Since the film takes place in the 1920s, all men must have a natural hair color and cannot have close-cropped, faded or shaved sides of the head. Modern-day fade hairstyles cannot be used. Men with facial hair are fine, as long as they are willing to have their facial hair altered by the hairstylists on the film. This could mean shaving beards or mustaches and trimming them accordingly.
Compensation for fitting and pre-engagement covid testing is a minimum of $40.
Travel and lodging are not provided.
Covid testing is required, regardless of vaccination status.
Freihofer Casting
If interested, find out how to submit your application here.
