One person dead following deadly Broken Arrow crash involving a semi

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — One person is dead following a major collision involving a semi-truck in Broken Arrow early Wednesday morning.

The crash took place at the intersection of Elm Place and Greeley St., which is currently closed to through traffic.

The Broken Arrow Police Department is on the scene investigating and the closure is expected to last several hours with severe traffic delays.

BAPD asks people to find avoid the area at this time. To find an alternate route, CLICK here.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

