Muskogee softball team one win away from Little League World Series title

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Muskogee's Little League softball team enters Wednesday one win away from bringing a World Series title home.

The Green Country Little League team representing Oklahoma will face off against the Chesterfield Little League team representing Virginia on Wednesday afternoon to decide the 2021 Little League Softball World Series champion.

Green Country is coming off of a 7-0 win over Missouri in the semi-final on Tuesday.

A win on Wednesday over Virginia would mark the first-ever win for an Oklahoma team in the Little League World Series final.

ESPN will broadcast the championship game at 4 p.m. CST.

