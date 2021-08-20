Tulsa County Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of Sgt. John Harris

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Sgt. John Harris passed away today, following a brave battle with COVID 19.

Sgt. Harris had been hospitalized since late July, after contracting the virus in the course of his job duties.

TCSO says their agency and the citizens of Tulsa County honor Sgt. Harris for his sacrifice.

Sgt. Harris joined the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office in 2009. At the time of his death, he was the Sergeant over our Officer Assistance Program, which he helped to establish.

Harris served as TCSO’s Fair Commander, as well as the Assistant Team Leader of our Special Response Team. In 2019 he earned TCSO’s “Life Saving Award” for saving the life of a baby girl that had fallen from a moving vehicle.

Harris leaves behind a wife and four children.

TCSO says funeral services for Sgt. Harris are pending. and they are working to establish an account so public may donate to the Harris Family.

