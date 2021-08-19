Watch
Cherokee Nation providing masks for Oklahoma school districts that implement mandates

Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., speaks during a news conference in Tahlequah, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Posted at 6:05 PM, Aug 19, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation is helping out school districts that decide to bypass Oklahoma law and implement mask mandates.

A Cherokee Nation spokesperson told 2 News Oklahoma on Thursday that they're donating masks from their Personal Protective Equipment facilities to any school districts on their reservation that require masks for staff and students.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke out against the state's mask mandate ban on Wednesday as several districts welcomed students back into classrooms.

MORE >>> Feds send letter to Gov. Stitt criticizing Oklahoma mask mandate law

"I am mystified as to why the state of Oklahoma has made it illegal for Oklahoma public schools to do the same," Hoskin Jr. says.

"As Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation, I am strongly encouraging all school systems on our reservation and across the state to follow these best practices to protect students, teachers, staff, visitors and members of their households."

Cherokee Nation schools Sequoyah High School and Cherokee Immersion School require masks.

Hoskin Jr. praised Hulbert Public Schools -- a district in Cherokee County -- for its decision to opt for a mask mandate after being forced into virtual learning this week.

MORE >>> Small Oklahoma school districts begin closures, shifts to distance learning as COVID-19 cases surge

"Proud of the leadership of Hulbert, OK, schools," Hoskin wrote.

"@CherokeeNation stands with schools resisting the state ban on common sense public health measures in schools."

Cherokee Nation is also getting masks to its municipalities, posting a picture Thursday of Hoskin Jr. delivering 5,400 surgical masks to the City of Stilwell which has a mask requirement for its government buildings.

