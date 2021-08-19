Feds send letter to Gov. Stitt criticizing Oklahoma mask mandate law

OKLAHOMA CITY — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona sent a letter to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister on Wednesday criticizing the state's law on masks.

Senate Bill 658 took effect on July 1, banning mask mandates from being put in place in Oklahoma schools unless the governor declares a state of emergency.

Cardona said in the letter that the mask mandate ban may violate the American Rescue Plan that provided $123 billion to the nation’s schools to help them return to the classroom.

"We are aware that Oklahoma has enacted a State law prohibiting local educational agencies (LEAs) from adopting requirements for the universal wearing of masks," Cardona says.

"This State level action against science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 appears to restrict the development of local health and safety policies and is at odds with the school district planning process embodied in the U.S. Department of Education’s (Department’s) interim final requirements."

Hofmeister maintained her position against the law in response to Cardona's letter.

“I think Ronald Reagan was right when he said those closest to the problem are the ones best suited to address it,” Hofmeister says.

“School districts deserve the autonomy to enact policies that protect our schoolchildren and staff from COVID exposure and infection."

Some school districts, including Oklahoma City Public Schools, have put mandates in place despite the state law.

