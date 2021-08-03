Tulsa Public Schools expects masks for every adult and student this fall

TULSA, Okla. — According to Tulsa Public Schools, they have still have approximately 17,200 children in their system who are not yet eligible for vaccination.

Here is the full letter from Superintendent Deborah Gist:

Tulsa Public Schools is following the local data about the COVID-19 Delta variant closely.The Delta variant requires our attention: it is highly transmissible and more infectious for youth. It is important to remember that while the COVID-19 vaccine is available to anyone age 12 and older, we still have approximately 17,200 children in our system who are not yet eligible for vaccination. We will continue to work with the Tulsa Health Department to closely monitor health conditions and their impact on schools and safety.

As we return to in-person teaching and learning five days a week, we will implement the following safety guidance and protocols:

Masking

Our expectation is that every adult and student - regardless of vaccination status - wears a mask at all times indoors and outdoors when in the presence of others.

Consistent with federal orders for masking on public conveyances from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks will be required on all Tulsa Public Schools buses.

Vaccination



We are following the CDC’s recommendation that all children ages 12+ be vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to school and strongly encourage parents to take advantage of our city’s many resources for free vaccinations.

Additional Safety Measures



Handwashing and cleaning: Hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations will be available at all sites; disinfectant cleaner and wipes will be placed in classrooms; and custodians will continue the use of electrostatic sprayers in our buildings.

Contact tracing and quarantine: We will continue the contact tracing and notification process and recommended quarantine periods.

COVID-19 rapid testing: We will offer COVID-19 rapid-testing for all students in grades pre-K-12 and all staff who have opted-in to the program. Click here for more information about our rapid testing program.

Limited building access: We will limit non-staff visitor access to our buildings.

Tulsa Virtual Academy will be our only full-time distance learning option for families. In the event of a classroom or school quarantine or closure, students will engage in temporary distance learning.

We are continuing to finalize the full scope of our 2021-2022 safety plans and will be continuing to share information and updates with you through email and text message.

Thank you for doing your part to protect our community. If your child is age 12 or older and you have not done so already, please click here to make a vaccination appointment for your child today.

Best,Deborah A. Gist | Superintendent

