NFL Flag Football program strives to bridge community gaps

TULSA, Okla — NFL flag football is coming to Tulsa to inspire, educate, and empower the youth of Green Country.

A former wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers and Super-Bowl champion, Donald Driver, is partnering with community agencies to build stronger relationships between kids and those in uniforms.

The program is a collaboration between Crime Stoppers, Tulsa Police, Tulsa Fire Department, Bank of Oklahoma, and Driven NFL Flag Football.

It aims to improve relationships between youth and members of those agencies.

Men and women from TPD and TFD will volunteer as coaches to help foster stronger relationships within the community while also helping build skills like teamwork.

Driver says he has ties to Tulsa, and didn't hesitate when they asked him to bring the Driver NFL Flag Football program to town.

“When you can bring first responders together to see an impact in the community that they serve every single day and if I can help them serve that community through flag football to make a complete change, and make an impact, then I feel like we’ve all done our part.”, Driver says.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --