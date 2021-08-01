Three arrested after pursuit ends at Ascension St. John's Hospital

TULSA, Okla — Saturday evening the victim of a car theft saw their stolen car driving near East 51st Street and South Memorial Drive.

Shortly after the initial call, Tulsa Police Officers spotted the car heading south on South Memorial Drive.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the drive sped away in an attempt to escape.

The suspects continued to drive erratically after losing the police officers, in doing so they struck two cars near East 21st Street and South Lewis Avenue.

With the stolen car non-operational, the suspects exited the vehicle near St. John's Hospital.

The suspects then ran inside the hospital but were apprehended thanks to the joint effort of TPD and St. John's Security.

The car was initially reported stolen earlier in July, unfortunately the vehicle was seriously damaged in the crash.

No injuries were reported in any of the hit-and-run accidents from the pursuit.

Patrick Patterson was arrested on warrants from Pennsylvania for parole violations.

Toby Hill was determined to be the driver of the car, officers found the key to the car in his pocket and the pistol in his waistband.

Hill was booked for possession of stolen vehicle, eluding officers while endangering others, hit and run, and weapons charges.

Ramon McBee III was the passenger in the car, he was arrested for possession of stolen vehicle and resisting by fleeing.

