Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Fire Department supports one of their own in hospital

items.[0].image.alt
Tulsa Fire Department
Tulsa Fire.jpg
Posted at 3:53 PM, Aug 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-08 16:53:23-04

TULSA, Okla — Several Tulsa firefighters showed up at a local hospital to show their support for one of their own who is currently fighting COVID-19.

The firetruck could be seen from his hospital room to show he isn't battling this alone.

His fellow firefighters turned on the lights and sirens so he would feel encouraged.

The hospitalized firefighter took a picture from his room, if you zoom in you can see firefighters standing on top of the fire truck to offer encouragement to their friend.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7