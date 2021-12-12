Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating fatal plane crash in Rogers County

INOLA, Okla — Rogers County Sheriff, Scott Walton, confirmed that a small plane crashed resulting in one fatality.
The crash happened on a ranch near State Highway 88 & 570 Road in Rogers County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently securing the scene until the FAA arrives, we will update as more information becomes available.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter