Oklahoma Highway Patrol investigating fatal plane crash in Rogers County

INOLA, Okla — Rogers County Sheriff, Scott Walton, confirmed that a small plane crashed resulting in one fatality.

The crash happened on a ranch near State Highway 88 & 570 Road in Rogers County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is currently securing the scene until the FAA arrives, we will update as more information becomes available.

