Preparations underway in McAlester for Oklahoma's second execution since 2015

MCALESTER, Okla. — 8:10 a.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has denied the request for a stay of Stouffer's execution. The scheduled execution is set to continue as planned at 10 a.m.

7:20 a.m.

Preparations are underway in McAlester for the scheduled execution of Bigler Jobe Stouffer II Thursday morning.

Stouffer is sentenced to death for the 1985 shooting death of Linda Reaves, the girlfriend of the estranged husband of Bigler’s girlfriend. He was also convicted of shooting and wounding the estranged husband, Doug Ivens.

The state's Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency and suggested Gov. Kevin Stitt commute Stouffer's execution to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Stitt rejected the recommendation.

This marks the first execution since John Marion Grant vomited and convulsed after he was administered midazolam, the first drug in the three-step lethal injection process.

Many questioned if this lead to Oklahoma's third botched execution, but the Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the execution went "without complications."

Due to the conditions around Grant's execution, Stouffer's attorneys asked to put things on hold until next year after an upcoming trial in February. The trial challenges whether Oklahoma's current execution protocols are considered to be constitutional. A judge denied the request.

Stouffer and his attorneys are now asking the Supreme Court to delay his execution.

Protesters are expected to gather outside the state's penitentiary and Stitt's home on Thursday.

The protesting comes with the hope the governor would grant Stouffer clemency after he commuted Julius Jones' sentence hours before his scheduled execution date several weeks earlier.

At this time, Stouffer is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester unless the Supreme Court grants his request.

