Oklahoma inmate Bigler Stouffer asks Supreme Court to delay execution

AP
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Bigler Jobe Stouffer II. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to recommend clemency for the death row inmate after questioning the state's execution methods. The board, by a 3-2 vote, recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt commute the sentence of Stouffer, 79, to life without parole, despite several saying they were convinced of Stouffer's guilt. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)
Posted at 4:18 PM, Dec 07, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma death row inmate Bigler Stouffer filed a request to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to stay his execution.

Stouffer is sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of Putnam City teacher Linda Reaves and the shooting of Doug Ivens.

He's scheduled for execution Thursday at 10 a.m.

The state's Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Stouffer last month amid concerns over the lethal injection process, but Gov. Kevin Stitt denied the recommendation.

