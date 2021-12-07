Oklahoma inmate Bigler Stouffer asks Supreme Court to delay execution

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma death row inmate Bigler Stouffer filed a request to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to stay his execution.

Stouffer is sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of Putnam City teacher Linda Reaves and the shooting of Doug Ivens.

He's scheduled for execution Thursday at 10 a.m.

The state's Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Stouffer last month amid concerns over the lethal injection process, but Gov. Kevin Stitt denied the recommendation.

