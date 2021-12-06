Oklahoma inmate Wade Lay's execution delayed for jury to determine competency

TULSA, Okla. — A Pittsburg County district judge ruled in favor of staying the execution of Oklahoma death row inmate Wade Lay on Monday.

Lay is sentenced to death for the 2004 shooting death of security guard Kenneth Anderson during an attempted bank robbery in Tulsa.

The judge granted the stay to allow time for a jury to determine whether or not Lay is competent to be executed. His execution had been scheduled for Jan. 6.

