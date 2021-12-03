Watch
Gov. Stitt denies clemency to death row inmate Bigler Stouffer

AP
This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Bigler Jobe Stouffer II. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to recommend clemency for the death row inmate after questioning the state's execution methods. The board, by a 3-2 vote, recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt commute the sentence of Stouffer, 79, to life without parole, despite several saying they were convinced of Stouffer's guilt. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)
Posted at 4:38 PM, Dec 03, 2021
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt denied clemency to death row inmate Bigler Stouffer on Friday.

The state's Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Stouffer last month amid concerns over the lethal injection process.

Stouffer is sentenced to death for the 1985 murder of Putnam City teacher Linda Reaves and the shooting of Doug Ivens.

"After reviewing materials presented by all sides of the case, Governor Kevin Stitt has denied the Pardon and Parole Board’s clemency recommendation for Bigler Jobe Stouffer II," Stitt's office said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Stouffer is scheduled to be executed on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

