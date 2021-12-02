Lincoln Riley namesake staying in Oklahoma

PRYOR, Okla. — It’s a name that’s been in the headlines a lot this week, Lincoln Riley.

While some still love him, others have turned against him after he announced he’s leaving as OU head coach to go to USC. But what about those who have named their children after him?

Lincoln Williams is three years old. Raised in a family of die-hard OU fans, when he was born, many thought he was named after Lincoln Riley. But his mother Samantha said that's not the only famous Lincoln.

“We immediately thought of Abraham Lincoln just because he was a man of all people, strong. I don’t think anybody has anything negative to say about him so we thought that was a good legacy," said Williams.

And especially now with Riley leaving for USC, she said some wonder if she's going to change little Lincoln's name.

“I did wake up the next morning to an email from someone who works with my grandfather, and he said what does it take to legally change a child’s name? And I did not understand it at first so we had banter back and forth and he goes after looking at pictures, I think he might look like a Brent, Brent Venables. And I said yeah he doesn’t look like a Bob, and he said yeah way too cute to be a Bob," said Williams.

Williams said as far as Lincoln Riley leaving, she's not upset. She's always been a Stoops fan. And Lincoln doesn't seem too bothered by the name.

The Social Security Administration reports, from 2015 to 2020, the same time as Riley's tenure at OU, more than 700 kids have been named Lincoln.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --