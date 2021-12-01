Oklahoma Natural Gas customers should expect monthly bill increase

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Natural Gas customers should expect a small bump in their monthly bills after a settlement announced Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved the settlement agreement resulting in an estimated rate increase of 34 cents in the monthly bill of an average residential ONG customer. Customers who use more than 5,000 dekatherms will see a monthly increase of 50 cents per month.

The settlement includes a requirement for ONG to apply a $10.6 million tax credit received under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 to the rates in question.

Not including the application of the tax credit, ONG originally applied for an increase of $28.69 million. The amount approved was $15.25 million.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --