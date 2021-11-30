OSU Medical Center emergency room closed, no biohazard found

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Medical Center emergency room in Tulsa is closed Tuesday morning after a reported biohazard.
The Tulsa Fire Department and a hazmat team investigated but didn't find biohazard material that was reported by a person around 9 a.m.
The Medical Center says that person is in custody.
"Patients and employees in the Emergency Room during the incident are being monitored out of an abundance of caution," the Medical Center said on Facebook.
"The Emergency Department remains closed and is being cleaned by OSU Medical Center housekeeping also out of an abundance of caution."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Trending Stories:
- Lincoln Riley's departure 'blindsided' Oklahoma players, coaches, team captain says
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Defense secretary responds to Oklahoma governor's vaccine mandate concern
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- FTC seeks information about supply chain issues
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter