OSU Medical Center emergency room closed, no biohazard found

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Medical Center emergency room in Tulsa is closed Tuesday morning after a reported biohazard.

The Tulsa Fire Department and a hazmat team investigated but didn't find biohazard material that was reported by a person around 9 a.m.

The Medical Center says that person is in custody.

"Patients and employees in the Emergency Room during the incident are being monitored out of an abundance of caution," the Medical Center said on Facebook.

"The Emergency Department remains closed and is being cleaned by OSU Medical Center housekeeping also out of an abundance of caution."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --