Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Michigan high school on lockdown after several victims shot, suspected gunman in custody

items.[0].videoTitle
Confirmed shooting at Oxford High School; Suspect in custody, details developing.
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 1:09 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 14:27:24-05

Authorities in Michigan say law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an active shooter situation at Oxford High School.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Department said the shooting happened at around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, four to six victims were shot.

WATCH LIVE:

There are no confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.

Multiple patrol units, EMS units, and SWAT teams are on the scene.

We're told one suspected shooter is in custody.

Authorities also recovered a handgun.

The school is currently on lockdown and emergency protocols have been activated.

We will continue to provide updates on this breaking news story as we learn more.

Staff at WXYZ first reported this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7