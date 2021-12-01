Coweta police identify man wanted in armed robbery at Kum & Go

COWETA, Okla. — The Coweta Police Department is looking for a man accused in an armed robbery at a Coweta Kum & Go.
Coweta police detectives identified Ellic Edward Hayden on Wednesday who they say is suspected in the Nov. 20 robbery.
Investigators say Hayden is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say he is the sole suspect in the robbery that left a clerk shot several times.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued in Wagoner County on one complaint of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and one complaint of assault & battery with a deadly weapon.
If you have any information on Hayden's whereabouts, call Coweta police.
Trending Stories:
- Broken Arrow mother petitioning for protective order change after son killed
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- OSU Medical Center emergency room reopens after biohazard scare
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- 3 students dead, 8 wounded after shooting at Michigan high school
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter