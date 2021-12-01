Big 12, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State 2022 football schedules released

TULSA, Okla. — Big 12 Conference schools released their 2022 football season schedules on Wednesday.

The conference is again featuring a 10-team, nine-game "round-robin" schedule format.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 #Big12FB 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 🏈🗓️ The slate features a 10-team, nine-game, round robin format for the 12th consecutive season, culminating with the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game. 📰 https://t.co/OTmBjWVI7b pic.twitter.com/gMpJJwV6a2 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 1, 2021

The Red River Rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas is scheduled for Oct. 8, while the Bedlam rivalry game between OU and Oklahoma State falls on Nov. 19 — one week before the final regular season game.

The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2022 Oklahoma Sooners football schedule:

Sept. 3 vs. UTEP

Sept. 10 vs. Kent State

Sept. 17 at Nebraska

Sept. 24 vs. Kansas State

Oct. 1 at TCU

Oct. 8 vs. Texas (in Dallas)

Oct. 15 vs. Kansas

Oct. 22 Bye

Oct. 27 (Thursday) at Iowa State

Nov. 5 vs. Baylor

Nov. 12 at West Virginia

Nov. 19 vs. Oklahoma State

Nov. 26 at Texas Tech

2022 Oklahoma State Cowboys football schedule:

Sept. 3 vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 10 vs. Arizona State

Sept. 17 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

Sept. 24 Bye

Oct. 1 at Baylor

Oct. 8 vs. Texas Tech

Oct. 15 at TCU

Oct. 22 vs. Texas

Oct. 29 at Kansas State

Nov. 5 at Kansas

Nov. 12 vs. Iowa State

Nov. 19 at Oklahoma

Nov. 26 vs. West Virginia

