Big 12, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State 2022 football schedules released

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) pressures Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 11:27 AM, Dec 01, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Big 12 Conference schools released their 2022 football season schedules on Wednesday.

The conference is again featuring a 10-team, nine-game "round-robin" schedule format.

The Red River Rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas is scheduled for Oct. 8, while the Bedlam rivalry game between OU and Oklahoma State falls on Nov. 19 — one week before the final regular season game.

The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2022 Oklahoma Sooners football schedule:

  • Sept. 3 vs. UTEP
  • Sept. 10 vs. Kent State
  • Sept. 17 at Nebraska
  • Sept. 24 vs. Kansas State
  • Oct. 1 at TCU
  • Oct. 8 vs. Texas (in Dallas)
  • Oct. 15 vs. Kansas
  • Oct. 22 Bye
  • Oct. 27 (Thursday) at Iowa State
  • Nov. 5 vs. Baylor
  • Nov. 12 at West Virginia
  • Nov. 19 vs. Oklahoma State
  • Nov. 26 at Texas Tech

2022 Oklahoma State Cowboys football schedule:

  • Sept. 3 vs. Central Michigan
  • Sept. 10 vs. Arizona State
  • Sept. 17 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff
  • Sept. 24 Bye
  • Oct. 1 at Baylor
  • Oct. 8 vs. Texas Tech
  • Oct. 15 at TCU
  • Oct. 22 vs. Texas
  • Oct. 29 at Kansas State
  • Nov. 5 at Kansas
  • Nov. 12 vs. Iowa State
  • Nov. 19 at Oklahoma
  • Nov. 26 vs. West Virginia

