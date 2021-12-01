Big 12, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State 2022 football schedules released

TULSA, Okla. — Big 12 Conference schools released their 2022 football season schedules on Wednesday.
The conference is again featuring a 10-team, nine-game "round-robin" schedule format.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 #Big12FB 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞 🏈🗓️
The slate features a 10-team, nine-game, round robin format for the 12th consecutive season, culminating with the Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship Game.
📰 https://t.co/OTmBjWVI7b pic.twitter.com/gMpJJwV6a2
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) December 1, 2021
The Red River Rivalry game between Oklahoma and Texas is scheduled for Oct. 8, while the Bedlam rivalry game between OU and Oklahoma State falls on Nov. 19 — one week before the final regular season game.
The Big 12 Championship game is scheduled for Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
2022 Oklahoma Sooners football schedule:
- Sept. 3 vs. UTEP
- Sept. 10 vs. Kent State
- Sept. 17 at Nebraska
- Sept. 24 vs. Kansas State
- Oct. 1 at TCU
- Oct. 8 vs. Texas (in Dallas)
- Oct. 15 vs. Kansas
- Oct. 22 Bye
- Oct. 27 (Thursday) at Iowa State
- Nov. 5 vs. Baylor
- Nov. 12 at West Virginia
- Nov. 19 vs. Oklahoma State
- Nov. 26 at Texas Tech
2022 Oklahoma State Cowboys football schedule:
- Sept. 3 vs. Central Michigan
- Sept. 10 vs. Arizona State
- Sept. 17 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff
- Sept. 24 Bye
- Oct. 1 at Baylor
- Oct. 8 vs. Texas Tech
- Oct. 15 at TCU
- Oct. 22 vs. Texas
- Oct. 29 at Kansas State
- Nov. 5 at Kansas
- Nov. 12 vs. Iowa State
- Nov. 19 at Oklahoma
- Nov. 26 vs. West Virginia
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter