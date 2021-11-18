TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma isn't executing Julius Jones after a last-minute commutation of his death sentence from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

However, five other death row inmates are still scheduled for execution in the next few months.

Bigler Stouffer

AP This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Bigler Jobe Stouffer II. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to recommend clemency for the death row inmate after questioning the state's execution methods. The board, by a 3-2 vote, recommended that Gov. Kevin Stitt commute the sentence of Stouffer, 79, to life without parole, despite several saying they were convinced of Stouffer's guilt. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

Bigler Jobe Stouffer II is scheduled for execution on Dec. 9.

Stouffer is sentenced to death for the 1985 shooting death of Linda Reaves, the girlfriend of the estranged husband of Bigler’s girlfriend. He was also convicted of shooting and wounding the estranged husband, Doug Ivens.

“I was not present when Linda Reaves was shot,” Stouffer said. “I am totally innocent of the murder of Linda Reaves and my heart goes out to the family of Linda Reaves that have suffered as a result of her murder.”

Stouffer said Ivens was shot as the two men fought over the gun. Stouffer went to the home to borrow the gun from Ivens, then fatally shot Reaves and wounded Ivens in an attempt to gain access to Ivens’ $2 million life insurance policy, according to prosecutors.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to recommend that the governor commute Stouffer's sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole, citing a lack of faith in the state's execution process.

Wade Lay

Wade Greely Lay is scheduled for execution on Jan. 6.

Lay is sentenced to death for the 2004 shooting death of security guard Kenneth Anderson during an attempted bank robbery in Tulsa. Lay's son Christopher also took part in the robbery and killing but received a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Donald Grant

Donald Anthony Grant is scheduled for execution on Jan. 27.

Grant is sentenced to death for the 2001 shooting and killing of Brenda McElyea and Suzette Smith, the manager and desk clerk of a Del City motel where he had applied for a job the day before.

Gilbert Postelle

AP This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Gilbert Postelle. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, June 3, 2019, rejected the last appeal of Postelle who was sentenced to death in the killing of four people at an Oklahoma City trailer park 14 years ago. The Oklahoman reports that Postelle and 20 other men will be eligible for an execution date once the state resumes executions. (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP)

Gilbert Ray Postelle is scheduled for execution on Feb. 17.

Postelle is sentenced to death for the 2005 revenge killings of four people at an Oklahoma City mobile home park.

James Coddington

James Allen Coddington is scheduled for execution on March 10.

Coddington is sentenced to death for the 1997 death of Albert Troy Hale, 73, at Hale’s home in Oklahoma County. Prosecutors say Coddington beat Hale in the head with a hammer and robbed him after Hale refused to loan Coddington money to buy cocaine.

