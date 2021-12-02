Fire heavily damaged a hotel near 41st and Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — A fire left significant damage at the Tulsa Extended Stay Inn & Suites near 41st and Memorial Thursday.

One woman who was staying at the hotel says she is worried she’ll have to find another place to stay along with her dog.

Debra Blanck has been living temporarily in a room on the second floor of the Tulsa Extended Stay.

She says she had quite a scare around midday when two rooms above her caught fire.

“It freaked me out. Somebody was banging on my door. I didn’t know who it was. I jumped up, ran and grabbed the door open and looked out and he said the motel's on fire. I was like what?” Blanck said.

She says she was in shock and scared but was able to get out quickly.

“I grabbed my dog and my purse and ran out.”

Firefighters say a 911 call came in shortly after 11 a.m. about two rooms on the top floor that were fully engulfed in flames.

Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says the fire quickly spread to the attic.

“Crews entered extinguished that fire and then started working on the attic trying to get all those flames knocked down," Little said. "It’s a pretty large structure so once it gets in that attic it could spread pretty quickly.”

Fire crews then got on the roof to ventilate the building and get the smoke out.

“They are up there working hard to make sure they open up that roof so they can get a better view inside there," he said. "They will be using thermal imaging cameras to scan that attic to make sure there aren’t any hot spots and just do our best to keep everybody safe and contain that damage.”

Blanck says she isn’t sure where she’ll stay now but she does know one thing for sure.

“I don’t want to go through this again,” Blanck said.

The Tulsa Fire Department says no one was injured in the fire.

They still don’t know what started it but say they will be talking to hotel guests to see if they noticed anything before the fire started.

