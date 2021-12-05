It appears Brent Venables will be returning to Norman to lead the University of Oklahoma Football Program.

First reported this morning by ESPN’s Chris Low, the Sooners have zeroed in on the Clemson Defensive Coordinator as the leading candidate to replace Lincoln Riley and contract negotiations could be finalized today.

Venables has spent the last 10 seasons as Clemson’s Defensive Coordinator, helping the Tigers to a pair of National Championships. Before that, he spent 13 seasons with the Sooners as Defensive Coordinator or Co-Defensive Coordinator and was part of the Sooners’ last National Championship in 2000.

Reportedly, OU alum and current Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby will join the Sooners’ staff as Offensive Coordinator.

