Watch
Sports

Actions

It appears Brent Venables will be returning to Norman

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH
Venables.jpg
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 11:16:49-05

It appears Brent Venables will be returning to Norman to lead the University of Oklahoma Football Program.

First reported this morning by ESPN’s Chris Low, the Sooners have zeroed in on the Clemson Defensive Coordinator as the leading candidate to replace Lincoln Riley and contract negotiations could be finalized today.

Venables has spent the last 10 seasons as Clemson’s Defensive Coordinator, helping the Tigers to a pair of National Championships. Before that, he spent 13 seasons with the Sooners as Defensive Coordinator or Co-Defensive Coordinator and was part of the Sooners’ last National Championship in 2000.

Reportedly, OU alum and current Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator Jeff Lebby will join the Sooners’ staff as Offensive Coordinator.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7