Claremore salon helping elderly community this Christmas

CLAREMORE, Okla. — A local business in Claremore is spreading Christmas cheer to the elderly in their community.

You've heard of angel trees, they're generally used for kids but this year, Rhapsody Boutique and Spa is hosting an elder angel tree. Christmas may look a little more normal this year for many of us but for the elderly, it can still be a very lonely time. And Covid only makes it worse.

That’s something that really hits home for the ladies at Rhapsody.

“It was heartbreaking to see some residents that had family come in and bring them stuff and others didn’t. They just want compassion; they want to be spoken to and talked to and loved,” said angel tree organizer Ceara Fair.

Fair reached out to several facilities that serve the elderly in town to find out what they needed the most, which turned out to be basic necessities like socks, house shoes and shaving kits.

She said the community has stepped up and made this all possible.

“Most people will come and take an angel and buy specific items or they will bring in huge boxes of socks, shoes, baby dolls. They’re just so amazed and happy that somebody is doing this because they’ve never seen it either and that’s why the outpouring of love has been so amazing because they’ve never seen somebody want to do things for the elderly like we do,” said Fair.

Carol Thibodeau is the owner of Rhapsody. She said the idea has been on her heart for years, especially because she helped care for her grandmother in a nursing home. Covid didn't allow her to start until this year.

“It feels really great to be able to bless them and I’m actually really looking forward to when we go and give it to them because some of them they don’t have a lot of family or people that visit them so to be able to give them something that’s for them is what I’m really looking forward to," said Thibodeau.

New angels have been added to the tree three times already. They said donations are being accepted until December 15th. After that they will coordinate a date to handout the gifts ahead of Christmas.

Both said they want this holiday season to be the best one yet for the elderly community and they plan on doing this each year moving forward.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --