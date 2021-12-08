By the numbers: COVID-19 spiking in Oklahoma to start December

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Department of Health released its weekly epidemiology report on Wednesday which shows the numbers behind the December spike in COVID-19 cases.

The report covers Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.

Among the main points to take away is the 83.5% increase in virus cases in the last week compared to Nov. 21-27. The state reported 8,718 new cases in the last week.

The increase in cases is also noticeable in the Tulsa Health Department's interactive tracking map, color-coded to show the zip codes experiencing spikes.

Tulsa Health Department Snapshots of the Tulsa Health Department's COVID-19 Zip Code map on Dec. 1, 2021 compared to Dec. 8, 2021.

The state health department reported Oklahoma as the 18th ranked state in the country for cumulative incidence of reported COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.

Despite the middle-of-the-road nature of the state's recent case count, Oklahoma ranks ninth in the country for cumulative death rate per 100,000 people.

The delta variant is still the prominent strain of the virus found in Oklahoma's cases. No cases of the emerging omicron variant have been reported in Oklahoma.

Vaccinations continue to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital. Of the 603 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 30 days, 543 of those patients haven't been vaccinated and 13 had only been partially vaccinated.

Here is the state's full report released Wednesday:

