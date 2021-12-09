Tulsa's Miami Nights restaurant closing after owner's death

TULSA, Okla. — The Miami Nights Restaurant & Lounge in Tulsa is closing its doors following the owner's death.

The family posted on the restaurant's Facebook page on Thursday announcing plans for this to be its final week.

"Due to the great loss of our father Frank, we have found it difficult to fill those shoes," the family wrote. "A man that great only comes once in a lifetime."

Owner Frank Valdes died due to cardiac arrest while trying to break up a fight outside the club on Oct. 24.

The two men accused of attacking Valdes, Ramon Garcia-Ibarra and Jose Ledesma-Hernandez, were later arrested in connection with his death.

