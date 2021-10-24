Two arrested after assault leads to homicide outside of night club

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of 21st and Sheridan for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived they spoke to multiple witnesses that stated after the club closed for the night there were a few patrons who refused to leave the area and started fighting.

The owner broke up the fight and attempted to make them leave.

The individuals turned on the club owner and began to assault him, kicking him when he fell to the ground.

The assault caused the owner to go into cardiac arrest.

The security guards were outside attempting to assist when the suspect vehicle accelerated towards one of them.

The security guard jumped up onto the hood avoiding injury and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The owner was transported to a lcoal hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

While at the scene, the suspect vehicle drove by, and multiple witnesses pointed the vehicle out. Officers quickly ran to their cars and stopped the vehicle at 7400 E 21st St.

The driver was identified as Jose Ledezma and passenger Ramon De Jesus Garcia Ibarra.

While searching the suspect vehicle, officers found a firearm on the passenger side.

During the investigation, Ramon Garcia-Ibarra was identified as one of two individuals that assaulted the owner.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

Jose Ledesma-Hernandez was identified as the suspect who struck the security guard with his vehicle.

TPD is asking the public for any information pertaining to this case, 918-596-COPS (918-596-2677).

