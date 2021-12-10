Tulsa County Sheriffs Office investigates animal cruelty case

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — According to the Tulsa County Sheriffs Office more than 100 charges of animal cruelty will be filed at a Collinsville residents home in Tulsa County Thursday evening.
TCSO says more than 128 chickens were found along with other farm animals.
This is a developing story we will update when we learn more.
