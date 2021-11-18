iHeart Radio, 106.1 The Twister partners with 2 Cares for the Community for Bikes for Kids

Are you looking to give back this holiday season? iHeart's and 106.1 The Twister is partnering with 2 Cares for the Community for this year's Bikes for Kids.

Starting on December 13th, 106.1 The Twister's Natalie Cash is set to scale a 30-foot scaffolding in front of Owasso High School's football field. She plans to not come down until her fundraising goal of 1,061 bikes is met.

Cash plans to broadcast her adventures live. She will be staying on the scaffolding in a tent and braving Oklahoma's winter elements for this fundraiser.

What can you do? DONATE a bike!

Would you rather give a monetary donation? CLICK here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --