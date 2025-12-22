Bartlesville woman collecting $26,000 in donations for pet shelters in need

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville woman collected more than $ 26,000 in donations for dog shelters in need. She said this thanks to the help of people all over the country.

On Dec 21, staff from the three shelters visited her home to pick up the donations.

Sherry Stinson helped gather 4,000 pounds of dog food for shelters.

"I said I wasn't going to cry, it's so touching to know that they give up their hard-earned money to help dogs and cats that they will never meet," said Stinson.

Stinson said it began after she rescued her dog, 'Destiny the Pibble,' in 2014. She also recognized that pet shelters in other communities needed support and organized an annual drive to support them.

Devan Gall is with Fairfax Animal Control. He's joined Pit Inc. and 4 the Animals Rescue to pick up donations.

"See all of this kind of support from people all around the country who want to be able to step and support a rural community, it's amazing," said Gall.

Stinson said people can follow her Facebook page for information and shelter needs for next year's drive.

"That was the greatest gift for this Christmas that I could've received, knowing how generous and kind people are," said Stinson.

