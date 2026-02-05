Sapulpa police confirm child brings gun to school, no threats made

SAPULPA, Okla. — The Sapulpa Police Department has confirmed that a 9-year-old was caught with a gun at Jefferson Heights Elementary School.

The gun was a 9mm Glock. The child did not point the gun at anyone, and no threat was made.

SPD tells 2 News that parents were notified, and that DHS will be notified about the discovery.

According to a statement from Sapulpa Public Schools, some students knew about the gun but did not come forward until Thursday.

The District reminds families that they can anonymously report information online.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

