11-year-old arrested, accused of attacking another child and pointing a toy gun at officers

TULSA, Okla. — An 11-year-old boy has been arrested after Tulsa police say he attacked another child and pointed a toy gun at officers.

Officers responded to a call about an armed robbery at an apartment complex near 31st and Mingo on Wednesday afternoon. When they arrived, a 12-year-old boy said he was riding his bike when another group of kids wearing ski masks stopped him.

The victim said that the kids had Orbeez guns, which are toy guns that shoot gel-like balls. The victim said that the group threatened to take his bike away from him.

After being shot with the Orbeez gun, the victim managed to get his bike away and get home.

Officers said the victim had several welts from the gels, but was okay.

The group of boys were later found at a nearby parking lot. The officers activated their lights and sirens, and the boy pointed the Orbeez gun at the officers.

Other members of the group ran off, but the 11-year-old boy was taken into custody. Officers also found a vape and a ski mask on him.

The 11-year-old was arrested on charges of pointing a dangerous weapon, obstruction, and possession of tobacco by a minor.

He was taken to the Community Intervention Center.

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