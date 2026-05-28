COULD BE YOURS: Derek Bieri restores 1971 Ford F-100 for Capital Cruise

TULSA, Okla. — It all started when Capital Cruise organizers called Derek Bieri.

“I got the call to be a grand marshall, which is an honor to say the least,” Bieri said.

He wanted to take things a step further.

“So I pitched building a one-of-one vehicle, which is this 1971 Ford F-100,” Bieri said.

KJRH

“It’s about saving the story of the car itself. And just getting them back into the right people’s hands,” Bieri said.

Bieri restored the car in about 3 days. The previous owner happened to place a Chevy engine under the Ford’s hood.

“So I affectionately call it the C-100, which is a play on the Chevrolet C-10, their half-ton series trucks,” Bieri said.

The truck will be auctioned May 29 at 7 p.m. before heading to the Cruise. Bieri said all the proceeds will benefit Tulsa’s Mayfest.

Bieri estimates his restoration career spans several thousand cars. Each comes with its own challenges, such as finding all the old-school knick-knacks.

“Some of the stuff, like the cluster, and the small trinkets, and knobs, and like, finding the correct ashtray handle, it’s a hunt to find the little parts and pieces and things like that, you know? Some of the stuff you have to make yourself,” Bieri said.

Bieri drove it to Tulsa from Nashville with no issues.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

