Canadian driver travels 1,600 miles for Tulsa's Capital Cruise

TULSA, Okla. — A Canadian car enthusiast drove 1,600 miles to Tulsa to take part in the Capital Cruise, fulfilling a lifelong dream of traveling Route 66 along the way.

Rob Bell made the two-day drive from Canada in his 1960 Cadillac Coupe DeVille — a vehicle that remains all-original from 1960 and has only been painted once, back in the 1970s.

Bell said he did not want to miss the Capital Cruise world record attempt, which is expected to draw more than 4,000 vehicles.

"It's a big deal for me. My dream has always been to drive on Route 66 at some point. When this came up, I said, no, I'm just going to take some holidays, and I'm doing it. I'm going to drive down there and be part of this celebration," Bell said.

Bell said the trip allowed him to accomplish two goals at once — experiencing Route 66, a lifelong dream, and participating in the world record Capital Cruise event.

Since arriving in Tulsa, Bell said he has noticed the rain, which has been falling non-stop. He is hopeful the weather will clear up by the weekend for the event.

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