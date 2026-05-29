Mayfest finale welcomes Paul Benjamin to Tulsa's Route 66 celebration

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's International Mayfest is wrapping up its run with live performances tied to the Capital Cruise Centennial Celebration, featuring several local artists entertaining crowds before and during the Guinness World Record attempt.

Mayfest has united the Tulsa community through arts and entertainment since 1973, serving as Northeast Oklahoma's largest free event for decades.

Tulsa musician Paul Benjamin will be among the performers closing out the festival. Benjamin, who grew up loving vintage vehicles, said the performance carries extra meaning for him.

"I think it's gonna be great, you know, especially me being a vintage car enthusiast. I used to own a couple of cars. Came up as a teenager working on all these old cars and driving them around as my daily driver. So it's gonna be really cool to celebrate this road and everything that it's brought and all the history and mystery," Benjamin said.

Mayfest stage performances begin tonight at the Route 66 Tailgate at Expo Square, featuring artists Travis Kidd, Joleen Brown, and Jacob Tovar from 4 to 8 p.m.

Tomorrow, Benjamin will kick off the Centennial Cruise Concert at the Meadow Gold Party Zone at 8 a.m.

Parking maps for the performances are available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

