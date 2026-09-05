Haskell firefighters urge caution as dry conditions and burn ban continues

HASKELL, Okla. — With 57 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties under burn bans as of September 4, firefighters in Haskell asked residents to take extra precautions as dry conditions increase the risk of fires.

Haskell Fire Department Assistant Chief Kenneth Young said the volunteer department had already experienced a significant increase in calls in Sept. Young said the department typically responds to about one fire call a month, but crews had already responded to nine this month.

“It’s to the point to where we’re so dry right now that any little spark, and before you know, we have to call everybody in to help us,” Young said.

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Young said Muskogee County’s burn ban became official Sept 1. Under the ban, outdoor burning and fireworks are prohibited.

Young also urged people who plan to cook outside to use gas or electric grills instead of charcoal or wood while conditions remain dry.

“I mean, just don’t do it. We’re in a drought. We need rain bad,” Young said.

The increase in fires has also taken a toll on Haskell’s volunteer firefighters. Young said responding to the additional calls in hot conditions has put both a physical and mental strain on crews.

He asked residents to think carefully before doing anything outdoors that could create a spark and potentially start a fire.

“I’m sure everybody’s dealing with the same thing we are, but we are really hoping that people will pay attention to your report and pay attention and really think things through before they just do it,” Young said.

Young also encouraged residents who see smoke or a possible fire to report it rather than waiting.