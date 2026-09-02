Muskogee Public Schools seeks community input on potential bond

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools is asking the community what projects should be included in a potential 2027 bond issue.

Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall said the district knows improvements are needed, but wants residents to help determine which projects should be prioritized.

“The biggest thing is we want to do what we hear the constituents want,” Mendenhall said.

KJRH

The district launched an anonymous community survey asking residents to weigh in on potential projects. Mendenhall said the survey gives district leaders a better understanding of what the community wants before a proposal goes before voters.

“It gives us feedback. It gives us ideas of things that our community is thinking,” Mendenhall said.

Projects under consideration include rebuilding Cherokee and Irving elementary schools, renovations at other campuses and upgrades to technology, security and roofs throughout the district.

Mendenhall said about 400 people have completed the survey so far, with the district hoping to receive 1,000 responses.

“Because really we don’t want to put something out there for them to look at and they say, well, we don’t understand why you’re doing this,” Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall also said the potential bond would not result in a tax increase.

The survey will close Sep 4. Mendenhall said the results will be made public after Labor Day and will help guide the district’s Long-Range Planning Committee as it prepares a recommendation for the Muskogee Board of Education in November.

“It’s kind of that next step of we got to do this again to keep things going in the right direction,” Mendenhall said.

If the district moves forward with the proposal, a potential bond election would be held Feb. 9, 2027.

Click here to take the survey.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --