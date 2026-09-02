How the remnants of Edouard could impact Oklahoma

TULSA, OKLA. — The remnants of what was Tropical Storm Edouard will slowly move north. The system dumped close to two feet of rain in some portions of southeast Texas. Rich, gulf moisture will travel northward over the next few days adding more low-level moisture in eastern Oklahoma. Dew points will go up allowing the heat index in the afternoon to get closer to 110°.

More cloud cover will also form and portions of southeast Oklahoma could see a few showers and thunderstorms. With the added moisture and cloud cover, afternoon temperatures will drop by just a few degrees, so we might not reach 100° through the end of this week, but 90s will continue.

Highs look to be in the 100s once again this weekend into early next week.