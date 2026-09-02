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Mike Grogan Visits 3rd Graders at Roy Clark Elementary School

Mike was a mystery reader for Mrs. O'Kelley's Class
Meteorologist Mike Grogan shared his love for weather, storm chasing and reading with the 3rd graders at this Union Elementary School today
Mike Grogan Visits 3rd Graders at Roy Clark Elementary School
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Meteorologist Mike Grogan paid a visit to 3rd graders at Roy Clark Elementary School in Tulsa on Wednesday afternoon. He not only served as the mystery reader for Mrs. O'Kelley's class, but spoke about how storms form, how to stay safe from tornadoes and answered many great questions from the students. As a parting surprise, he took the students outside to see the GRDA Weather Chaser. He was able to showcase how we track storms with the equipment on board.

Watch the video to see the final unexpected surprise at the end of their time together.

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