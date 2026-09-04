Lifelong Muskogee resident Chad Farmer takes over as city's new police chief: 'It's an honor'

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — After more than three decades with the Muskogee Police Department, Chad Farmer is stepping into a new role as the city’s police chief.

Farmer has spent 31 years with the department and has lived in Muskogee his entire life. He said becoming chief was still sinking in.

“I don’t know if I’ve quite wrapped my head around it yet, but obviously when I got told, I was super excited,” Farmer said.

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Farmer took over following the retirement of longtime Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee. Teehee spent 39 years with the city after joining the police department in 1987. He is now preparing to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Farmer said he was excited about the opportunity to lead the officers he has worked alongside.

“I’m excited, very humbled too. This is a great group of officers that we got here, so it’s going to be an honor to lead them,” Farmer said.

As he settles into the position, Farmer said residents should not expect major changes in how the department serves the community. He said there could be adjustments internally, but maintaining service to Muskogee residents remains a priority.

“There’s going to be some tweaks here and there, but the public shouldn’t see a difference or a change in our services,” Farmer said.

Farmer said his focus now is moving the department forward while continuing to serve the community where he has spent his entire life.