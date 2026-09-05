BeHeard Movement partners with local food group to feed unhoused neighbors

EAST TULSA, Okla — The BeHeard Movement was established in 2024, providing unhoused Tulsans with free resources.

The organization aims to help them feel a sense of pride by providing things they may not otherwise be able to access:



Showers

Laundry services

Clothes

Shoes

Haircuts/shaves

Local News City partners with Be Heard Movement to help more people through outreach Isabel Flores

Now, the non-profit has partnered with Food by the Riveras to host a free meal giveaway.

It's a small, local food business that focuses on catering and preparing meals.

Founder Angie Najera says she has been passionate about cuisine her whole life, even starting cooking at around four years old.

"Starting with putting like eggs in a bowl and cooking in the microwave," she said.

However, she tells 2 News it wasn't always easy.

“In 2022, I experienced homelessness myself," said Najera. "It was a little rough.”

She said she was able to get back on her feet with the help of others.

She said cuisine is her passion and she wants to be able to do some good with it and fight for the same cause that changed her life forever.

It's why on October 25th, she and BeHeard have partnered to give away free meals to unhoused community members.

“For October 25th, we’re planning on making chicken enchiladas with rice and beans," she said. "When I’ve done community outreach before for our unhoused neighbors, Most of the time, it’s basic foods like spaghetti or sandwiches, and don’t get me wrong, that’s wonderful. But I just want to give something that’s not usual, something that feels like home. That's authentic and makes them feel warm.”

Najera said the public can get involved by donating non-perishable food items as well as purchase meals from Food by the Riveras.

A percentage of each sale will be going towards the drive to purchase necessary supplies.

She currently has a cap at $125, so she can pay for the necessary items.

If you're interested in donating, you can contact her on Facebook.