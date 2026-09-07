Man drowns at Keystone Lake near Appalachia Bay Recreation Area, OHP confirms

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old man drowned Sunday evening at Keystone Lake near the Appalachia Bay Recreation Area, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed.

OHP search and rescue teams located the man in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Responding agencies included OHP search and rescue teams, the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office, the State Medical Examiner, and rangers from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials said they plan to release more information about the incident Monday.

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