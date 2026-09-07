Labor Day Heat Hangs On

TULSA, OKLA — **HEAT ADVISORY FOR ALL OF NE OKLAHOMA FROM NOON UNTIL 7 THIS EVENING **

Summer isn’t quite ready to let go, but a noticeable change is coming by the end of the week!

Labor Day will be mostly sunny and extremely hot, with highs ranging from 100 to 103 degrees.

A few isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and early evening, although most areas will remain dry. Any storms that form could produce strong wind gusts and brief heavy rainfall.

The heat index could reach 109 degrees.

The record high for Labor Day in Tulsa is 106 degrees, set in 1936.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine and another high around 102 degrees. That would closer to the daily record of 103 degrees set in 1925.

Wednesday could be even hotter, with temperatures climbing to around 104 degrees. That would easily break the current record of 102 degrees, set in 1909, if reached.

Heat index values could once again reach 105 to 109 degrees, making the afternoon heat especially dangerous.

A few showers or thunderstorms will remain possible Tuesday, but most of the area should stay dry.

The pattern finally begins to change Wednesday as a cold front moves south toward Oklahoma.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase Wednesday evening into Thursday as the front pushes through. Some storms could bring strong wind gusts and locally heavy rain.

Thursday will be noticeably cooler, with highs dropping into the low 90s. Rain chances could continue into Friday, with highs in the mid-90s.

The ongoing heat and worsening drought are also creating localized fire weather concerns through Wednesday. Dry conditions combined with heat and occasional gusty winds could increase the potential for fires to spread quickly.

While the late-week front could bring some much-needed rainfall, rain amounts will vary considerably from place to place.