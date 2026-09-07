Sand Springs police apprentice arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs police apprentice was arrested Sept. 5 on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault after allegedly impersonating a vice officer to attack a woman in Tulsa.

Isaac Ogburn, 26, was fired from the Sand Springs Police Department as he arrived for his shift on Sept. 5, and immediately arrested on a warrant related to a July 30 incident.

TULSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tulsa Police Department's Special Victims Unit spent more than a month investigating the case, which began when the victim met Ogburn at 61st and Peoria to discuss payment for sexual activity.

According to police, Ogburn drove the woman to a secluded area where he got her out of the car to pat her down, claiming he was a vice officer and that she was under arrest unless she performed sex acts on him.

A release from the Sand Springs Police Department reported that the victim escaped and ran into the Arkansas River, where a hiker heard her screaming for help and called authorities.

Investigators used FLOCK camera technology to identify Ogburn's vehicle from the victim's description, leading them to the registered owner and developing him as a suspect, according to the press release.

Police conducted a photo lineup with the victim and used cell tower data to trace both the suspect's and victim's movements, which coincided during the alleged incident time frame.

The department said Ogburn started as an apprentice officer with Sand Springs police on July 20 — just 10 days before the alleged assault occurred.

During his brief employment, he was never allowed to interact with citizens alone, according to the department.

Sand Springs police emphasized that all officers undergo extensive screening before hiring.

"All of our officers and dispatchers go through a strenuous hiring process that takes months to complete," the press release said. Psychological exams, pre-polygraph questionnaires and thorough background investigation."

The department called the incident isolated and said officers are "devastated that this individual would tarnish the badge that they work so hard to honor and protect."

Ogburn is facing charges of kidnapping, attempt to perform an act of violence, assault with intent to commit a felony, destroying evidence and impersonating an officer. He was booked into Tulsa County Jail on a $250,000 bond.