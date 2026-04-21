Muskogee County cleanup efforts after EF-1 tornado damage

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Cleanup efforts are underway in Muskogee County after an EF-1 tornado struck the area last week, leaving a 14-mile damage path up to half a mile wide.

The tornado, which produced 110 mph winds, first touched down in Summit and tracked up to the city of Muskogee near Hilldale Schools, taking down numerous power lines.

Local News Hilldale baseball team reacts to damaged field after tornado Clifton Haskin

Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doak is helping people clean up as the community transitions into recovery mode.

"You know it's important to us because we got a lot of work to do and I know that people want to have their lives back. We had situations where you know people lost their sheds and their you know their houses were damaged and there's a daycare right down the street here where trees had fallen and crushed some of their fence and you know we had people with tree limbs on their houses," Doak said.

Muskogee storms knock down power lines as city investigates delayed sirens

The county first cleared downed power lines and restored electricity to residents.

This week, the Muscogee Creek Nation sent an arbor team to Summit. Chainsaw crews helped clear fallen trees and debris to help Oklahomans get back on their feet.

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